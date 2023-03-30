Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Shares of Westlake stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.67. 514,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,782. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

