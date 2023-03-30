WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

