WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.5%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 4,752,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,624,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WE. BTIG Research dropped their price target on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

