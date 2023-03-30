WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $42.68 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $702,008.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00317872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

