WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $701,200.15

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.58 million and $701,200.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00315361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003459 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.