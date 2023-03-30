WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 45,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 21,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
WildBrain Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.
