Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,817,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,965,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,880,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,012,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.97. 127,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,313. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

