Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

WINT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 8,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

