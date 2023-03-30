WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.99 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. WINkLink has a market cap of $81.99 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008501 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $8,608,602.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.