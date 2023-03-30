Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Winmark comprises about 2.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 60.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $311.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $4,163,003. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

