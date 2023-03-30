WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 89.6% in March

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the February 28th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $43.52 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,963,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

