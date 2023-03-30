WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 45,260 shares.The stock last traded at $59.82 and had previously closed at $59.52.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.