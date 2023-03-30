Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.61

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.61 and last traded at $126.39, with a volume of 7648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

Several analysts have commented on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

