WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 122 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 836,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,042. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

