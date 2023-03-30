WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,444,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,364,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

