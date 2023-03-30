WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.65. 1,276,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,909. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

