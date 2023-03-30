WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 321,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

