WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,537 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.84. 13,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,824. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

