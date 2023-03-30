Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Reaches $0.0201

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $45.73 million and approximately $9,075.41 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02032525 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $4,729.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

