XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.37

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $21.98. XOMA shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 38,331 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

Institutional Trading of XOMA

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in XOMA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in XOMA by 1,479.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in XOMA by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.