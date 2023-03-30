Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 40,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.62.

About Zephyr Minerals

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, two patented placer mining claims, and one state lease covering an area of 1,446 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; and a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

