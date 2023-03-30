Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.4344 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 ( NASDAQ:ZIONL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.