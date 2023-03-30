Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.4344 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONLGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

