Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 653,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.