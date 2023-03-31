1,073 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

