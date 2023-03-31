142,419 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Brookfield comprises about 2.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,051,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. 1,157,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,382. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

