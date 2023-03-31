1,437 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,574,632 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

