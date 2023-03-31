1,648 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $62,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average is $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

