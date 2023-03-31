1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

