2,022 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $396.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.70. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile



KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

