2,498 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after buying an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. 212,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.