269,524 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 269,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $91.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

