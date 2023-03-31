2,717 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

ORCL traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $91.98. 4,372,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,217. The company has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $92.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

