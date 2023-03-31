3,110 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

META stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

