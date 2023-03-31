58,809 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $79.72. 879,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

