69,708 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,000. Helen of Troy comprises 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. 263,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,759. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

