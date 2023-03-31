85,371 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $92.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

