89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Michael R. Hayden Acquires 6,250 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $22,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About 89bio

A number of research firms have commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright upped their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

