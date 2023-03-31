97,103 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 97,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

