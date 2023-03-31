Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 210,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

ABT stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. 2,129,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.