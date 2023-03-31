ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMKYF remained flat at $43.10 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
