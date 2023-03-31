Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 4.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $318,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.25. 577,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.99. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

