Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.73. 868,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,941. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.99.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

