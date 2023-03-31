Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture stock opened at $282.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

