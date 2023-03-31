Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $211,165.73 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003722 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002957 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

