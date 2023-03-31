Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,975. The company has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

