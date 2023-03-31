ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

