Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $13.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Aemetis Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.87.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
