Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

