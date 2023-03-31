agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,514,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 2,526,085 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $107,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,685.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

