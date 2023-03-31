Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

